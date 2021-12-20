Liverpool Confident of Tying Down Salah to New Deal

The Sunday World says that Liverpool are "increasingly confident" about tying Mohamed Salah down to a new deal next month.

Negotiations between the Egyptian forward and the club have stalled due to the player's financial demands.

However, Liverpool are willing to include a big 'signing on' fee and a bumper pay rise for their striker.

Salah is keen to extend his stay at Anfield beyond the summer of 2023, and there is a growing confidence that an agreement will be reached in the coming days.

The 29-year-old is enjoying the best periods of his career this season having scored 22 goals in 24 matches with Liverpool so far.