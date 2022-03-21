Liverpool Eyeing Bayern Munich Star Lewandowski

Liverpool are ready to join Barcelona and Real Madrid in the race to sign Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski, according to Fichajes.

The 33-year-old could be reunited with Jurgen Klopp who managed him previously at Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern have yet to discuss a new deal with the Poland international.

The striker is tied to the Bavarian giants until the summer of 2023.

He is regarded by many to be one of Europe's best forwards.

The Pole is reportedly open to a new challenge outside of Germany.

Lewandowski has netted 45 goals in 37 appearances for Bayern Munich across all competitions so far this season.