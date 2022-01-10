Liverpool Face Losing Salah to PSG

Liverpool face losing their star striker Mohamed Salah following reports of Paris Saint-Germain interest.

Football Insider has revealed that PSG are interested in the 29-year-old who is negotiating a new deal at Anfield.

The player admitted that his renewal is entirely in the hands of his current club.

The Egypt international scored 23 goals in 26 games this season so far.

PSG are hoping to snatch the forward due to the delay in his renewal.

Former Premier League striker Kevin Campbell told Football Insider: “It’s a real possibility.

“The negotiations are taking too long at Liverpool. They are giving other teams an opportunity to zero in on him. They are opening the door. That needs to be sorted out as soon as possible.

“PSG will be interested in somebody who can score the amount Salah does, 100 per cent. Who wouldn’t be?

“PSG are going to need to replace (Kylian) Mbappe’s goals if he is to leave. There are not many in the world who could do that but Salah is certainly one of them.”