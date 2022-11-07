Liverpool hand Jude Bellingham blow to Real Madrid

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund's €150 million-rated Jude Bellingham. The Englishman is in high demand and has been identified as a top transfer target for Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City.

Contrary to popular reports, Los Blancos may not be the frontrunners in the hunt for his signing. According to a report by MARCA, Real Madrid are concerned about losing the race to land Bellingham, with Liverpool emerging as top contenders.

The report adds Real Madrid does not want to get involved into a bidding war for the Englishman, whose desire to move to Santiago Bernabeu will play a crucial role in any potential move.