Liverpool Hoping to Sign Bellingham in 2023

Liverpool FC are hopeful of signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham in 2023, according to a report by Bild.

The German club may opt to sell the England international next year if they receive an offer of around £84 million.

The 18-year-old joined Dortmund from Birmingham City in July of 2020 for a reported fee of £25 million.

Bellingham is tied to the Bundesliga giants until the summer of 2025.

The midfielder made his international debut for the England national team in November of 2020.

He has netted six goals and made 13 assists in 37 appearances across all competitions so far this season.