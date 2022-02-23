Liverpool Interested in Inter Striker Lautaro Martinez

Liverpool are planning a move for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez soon, according to Calciomercato.com.

The 24-year-old moved to Inter from Racing Club in the summer of 2018 for an estimated fee of €25 million.

The Argentine has disappointed the Italian club in recent weeks due to his inability to score in decisive matches.

Inter are set to put the striker on sale at the end of the season for €90 million.

Liverpool are considering a second big-money attacking signing in 2022 after their purchase of Luis Diaz in January.

Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal are also eyeing the Argentine star.

Lautaro has scored 12 goals in 33 appearances this season across all competitions.