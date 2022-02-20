Liverpool Legend Pleads with Owners to Renew Salah's Deal

Liverpool legend John Aldridge has urged club owners to move quickly to tie Mohamed Salah down to a new deal.

The Egyptian's current deal at Anfield will reach its end in the summer of 2023.

Fears are growing among Liverpool fans that the 29-year-old could be tempted to leave the club if a lucrative offer comes his way.

Aldridge wrote for the Sunday World: "Mohamed Salah scored his 150th goal for Liverpool in yesterday's 3-1 win against Norwich - and now the door is ajar for him to join the true greats of the club.

"Many Liverpool fans will argue the Egyptian maestro should already be considered to be one of the club's all-time icons and the scoring statistics he is producing suggest he deserves that recognition.

"Yet this is a football club with a long list of great strikers and Salah needs to do even more before he can leap ahead of Ian Rush, Kenny Dalglish, Robbie Fowler, or my all-time hero Roger Hunt on the list of great Liverpool strikers.

"Now if Salah signs a new four-year contract with the club and goes on to score 250 goals, win a couple more Premier League titles and maybe another Champions League, he would have real claims to be alongside Rush, Dalglish and the Liverpool greats.

"So I hope the club's owners appreciate what they have on their hands here because even if Salah and his agent are demanding silly money for this new contract, Liverpool have to give it to him."