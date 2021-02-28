Liverpool Lining Up Gerrard as Klopp Replacement

  1. Home
Published February 28th, 2021 - 10:30 GMT
Steven Gerrard (Photo: AFP)
The Reds are preparing for Jurgen Klopp to leave for the Germany job

Liverpool are lining up Rangers boss Steven Gerrard as their new manager, according to the Mirror.

The Merseysiders increasingly believe that current boss Jurgen Klopp is ready to quit the club and replace Joachim Low as manager of the German national team.

That has prompted the club to consider replacements with former captain Gerrard, who is on the brink of winning the Scottish Premiership title, at the top of their shortlist.

