Liverpool and Manchester United are tracking Sevilla star Youssef En-Nesyri - according to 90min.

Both clubs are keeping tabs on the 23-year-old's current situation, with it suggested that he will leave Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in the summer.

However, Liverpool and United are not the only interested parties as West Ham, Borussia Dortmund and Inter also continue to monitor En-Nesyri.