  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Liverpool midfielder Fabinho agrees to join Al-Ittihad

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho agrees to join Al-Ittihad

Published July 17th, 2023 - 08:50 GMT
Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Fabinho holds a press conference at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on March 14, 2023, on the eve of the UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg football match between Real Madrid CF and Liverpool FC. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)
Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Fabinho holds a press conference at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on March 14, 2023, on the eve of the UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg football match between Real Madrid CF and Liverpool FC. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)

Liverpool have left Fabinho out of their pre-season camp in Germany amid reports linking him with an imminent move to Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad.

The 29-year-old has agreed personal terms with the Saudi giants.

Football Insider says that the Reds have received a £40 million bid for the Brazilian midfielder.

Liverpool expect the former Monaco star to officially depart the club in the coming days once he completes his medical.

Fabinho moved to Anfield back in 2018 for £43.7m.

He went on to score 11 goals and provided 10 assists in 219 games across all competitions.

The Brazil international is set to link up with Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Jota at the Jeddah-based club ahead of the new season.

Tags:FabinhoLiverpool FCAl-IttihadSaudi Pro League

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now