Liverpool midfielder Fabinho agrees to join Al-Ittihad

Liverpool have left Fabinho out of their pre-season camp in Germany amid reports linking him with an imminent move to Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad.

The 29-year-old has agreed personal terms with the Saudi giants.

Football Insider says that the Reds have received a £40 million bid for the Brazilian midfielder.

Liverpool expect the former Monaco star to officially depart the club in the coming days once he completes his medical.

Fabinho moved to Anfield back in 2018 for £43.7m.

He went on to score 11 goals and provided 10 assists in 219 games across all competitions.

The Brazil international is set to link up with Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Jota at the Jeddah-based club ahead of the new season.