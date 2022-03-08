Liverpool Players Want Salah to Sign New Deal

Liverpool players want Mohamed Salah to sign a new deal, according to team captain Jordan Henderson.

The 29-year-old is yet to agree a new deal with the Anfield outfit unlike many of his team-mates.

Henderson told BT Sport's Between The Lines in regards to the Egyptian's situation: “For me yeah, but I'll be biased won't I.

“For me he's been phenomenal for a number of seasons. The numbers that he's got – goals, assists.

"But even his general play, his work rate for the team, his leadership within the group, he's an outstanding player and hopefully he can just keep going from strength to strength and help us to be more successful in the future."

When asked about Salah's potential renewal, Henderson replied: “That'd be nice."