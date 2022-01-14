Liverpool Reluctant to Meet Salah's Renewal Demands

Liverpool hierarchy are reluctant to meet Mohamed Salah's renewal demands according to a report by The Telegraph.

The 29-year-old insisted recently that he is not asking for anything crazy in terms of money.

However, the Reds are hoping that the Egyptian star would lower his demands as they are keen on keeping him.

Salah is tied to Liverpool until the summer of 2023.

Jurgen Klopp claimed a few days ago that the former Roma star is on track to renew his deal.

The striker revealed in the past that he would consider moving to either Barcelona and Real Madrid.