Liverpool Showing Interest in Inter's Barella

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is interested in Inter Milan star midfielder Nicolo Barella, according to Calciomercato.

The Reds manager is an admirer of the midfielder and has praised him during the midweek encounter in the UEFA Champions League.

Barella joined Inter in 2019 and has become a key player for the team ever since his arrival from Cagliari.

He made 122 appearances for the Italian giants so far across all competitions.

The 25-year-old represented Italy 35 times and played a key role in the Euro 2020 title win under Roberto Mancini.

The Italian is currently valued at €70 million - according to Transfermarkt.