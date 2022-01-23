Liverpool Still Monitoring Camavinga

Liverpool are still monitoring Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, according to a report by El Nacional.

The Reds have been admirers of the France international for some time.

The 19-year-old has failed to leave his mark following his arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu last summer.

Camavinga may be offered an opportunity at Anfield in 2022-23.

Real Madrid signed the youngster from Rennes in a deal that will run until 30 June 2027.

He scored one goal and made one assist in 21 appearances for the Spanish giants so far across all competitions.

The Frenchman is currently valued at €55 million according to Transfermarkt.