Liverpool to Submit €40m Offer for Tielemans

Liverpool are readying a €40 million offer for Leicester City's midfielder Youri Tielemans, According to a report by El Nacional.

The Premier League giants are looking for talented players to boost their midfield in the summer.

The Belgian playmaker is also being linked to Real Madrid.

Tielemans joined the foxes in January of 2019 on loan from French side AS Monaco FC.

He completed a permanent move on a four-year deal for an estimated fee of £32 million six months later.

The 24-year-old scored 23 goals and made 22 assists in 131 appearances with Leicester City across all competitions so far.