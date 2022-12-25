Liverpool to submit a contract offer to Inter's Skriniar

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are among a host of top Premier League sides prepared to submit contract offers to Milan Skriniar, who will be a free agent in the summer of 2023.
The 27-year-old Slovakia international central defender would be free to negotiate pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs from January onwards if he does not pen fresh terms with Inter Milan. Paris Saint-Germain are also reportedly keen on the Inter defender.
