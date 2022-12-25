  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Liverpool to submit a contract offer to Inter's Skriniar

Liverpool to submit a contract offer to Inter's Skriniar

Published December 25th, 2022 - 05:58 GMT
Inter Milan's Slovakian defender Milan Skriniar controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League Group C football match between Inter Milan and Viktoria Plzen at the Giuseppe-Meazza (San Siro) stadium in Milan, on October 26, 2022. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
Inter Milan's Slovakian defender Milan Skriniar controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League Group C football match between Inter Milan and Viktoria Plzen at the Giuseppe-Meazza (San Siro) stadium in Milan, on October 26, 2022. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are among a host of top Premier League sides prepared to submit contract offers to Milan Skriniar, who will be a free agent in the summer of 2023.

The 27-year-old Slovakia international central defender would be free to negotiate pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs from January onwards if he does not pen fresh terms with Inter Milan. Paris Saint-Germain are also reportedly keen on the Inter defender.

Tags:Liverpool FCMilan SkriniarInter Milan

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2022 Goal.com All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...