Liverpool want PSG star Kylian Mbappe on loan

Published July 30th, 2023 - 11:33 GMT
France's forward Kylian Mbappe gestures before a training session ahead of the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 football tournament qualifying matches in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines, on June 12, 2023. France will play against Gibraltar on June 16, 2023 and against Greece on June 19, 2023 in their UEFA Euro 2024 Group B Qualification matches. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
Liverpool have reportedly made a loan offer to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe.

The Ligue 1 winners have put the 24-year-old for sale after he refused to extend his contract beyond the next summer.

Real Madrid were linked with the former Monaco star, while Al-Hilal also submitted an offer to land the player.

Liverpool are now hoping to get the 2018 World Cup winner on loan for 12 months, as per the Mirror.

The Reds are willing to pay a hefty loan sum to convince PSG of letting Mbappe leave.

However, PSG prefer to sell their starman instead of sending him out on loan for the remainder of his current deal.

