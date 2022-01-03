Lukaku Could Reunite with Conte at Tottenham

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku could reunite with ex-Inter boss Antonio Conte at Tottenahm, according to a report by Gazzetta Dello Sport.

The Belgian star is being linked with a stunning cross-city switch to Chelsea's rivals Spurs.

The 28-year-old's explosive interview in which he professed his frustrations with Thomas Tuchel and the Blues saw him dropped for yesterday's clash with Liverpool.

Lukaku only moved back to Chelsea last summer but could now look to exit Stamford Bridge to reunite with Conte at Tottenham.

The Belgium international enjoyed great success under Conte at Inter before sealing a move back to Chelsea for a reported club record fee of £97.5 million last August.