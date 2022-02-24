Lukaku Determined to Succeed at Chelsea

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is determined to remain at Stamford Bridge and prove his worth, according to the Mirror.

The 28-year-old returned to the Blues last summer but has struggled ever since to replicate the form he had at Inter.

The Belgian admitted in a recent interview that he didn't want to leave the Italian club in the first place.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel started dropping the player immediately afterwards.

It is still unclear if the German coach will be relying on the striker for the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on Sunday.

Nevertheless, Lukaku is determined to stay and fight for a starting spot in Tuchel's squad.