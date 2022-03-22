Lukaku Wants to Leave Chelsea

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is not happy with his current situation and is keen on leaving the club this summer, according to Football Insider.

The 28-year-old returned to Stamford Bridge last year after a successful two-year spell at Inter Milan in Italy.

The English giants signed the Belgian in a five-year deal for £97 million.

However, the striker has struggled to make an impact due to the team's style of play under Thomas Tuchel.

The former Manchester United star wants to play for a team that utilizes his strengths and is planning to leave Chelsea at the end of the season.