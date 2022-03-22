Lukaku Wants to Leave Chelsea

  1. Home
Published March 22nd, 2022 - 08:42 GMT
Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is not happy with his current situation and is keen on leaving the club this summer, according to Football Insider.

The 28-year-old returned to Stamford Bridge last year after a successful two-year spell at Inter Milan in Italy.

The English giants signed the Belgian in a five-year deal for £97 million.

However, the striker has struggled to make an impact due to the team's style of play under Thomas Tuchel.

The former Manchester United star wants to play for a team that utilizes his strengths and is planning to leave Chelsea at the end of the season.

