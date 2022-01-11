Mahrez: AFCON as Big as Copa America & Euros

Algeria's captain Riyad Mahrez believes that his team is capable of reclaiming the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title.

The Greens are set to kick off their AFCON campaign on Tuesday when they face Sierre Leone.

The Manchester City forward said as quoted by Kingfut: "We want to make our country and people proud.

“We came to Cameroon to perform as well as we did in 2019".

The 30-year-old criticized European clubs for their attempts to postpone this year’s tournament.

The former Leicester City star insisted that the clubs would never be able to prevent African players from representing their national teams.

Mahrez explained: "Everything was fine with City. It's not up to the clubs because we are playing for our country and it is a big tournament like the Euro or Copa America."