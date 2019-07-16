Mahrez: AFCON Title Main Target for Algeria

The Algerian team is determined to win the African Cup of Nations title and please all Algerians, according to skipper Riyad Mahrez who gave much accolade to Egypt’s success in holding such a prestigious tournament.

"Our main target is to win the African Cup title," Mahrez said in an interview with the official tournament's organizing committee website www.egypt2019.eg.

"I want to thank Egypt for their successful hostship during the AFCON. The atmosphere is wonderful, and organization and pitches are perfect," he added.

The Desert Foxes will be facing Senegal in the continental tournament final at Cairo's international stadium on Friday.

Algeria reached the final after a precious 2-1 win over Nigeria in the semi final on Sunday, while Senegal booked a final spot after beating Tunisia 1-0 that same day.

Friday's final will be a repeat of this edition's group stage clash between both teams seeing how Algeria won 1-0.

The 28-year old Manchester City player Mahrez played an instrumental role in guiding the Algerians to their first final since their one and only trophy in 1990.

He played in all of his team’s six matches at the African Cup; netting the winning goal in a stoppage-time to earn Algeria a dramatic 2-1 victory over three-time champions Nigeria in the semis.

"We don't know what is waiting for us in the future, but we are surely aiming to achieve the utmost success. After passing Nigeria and reaching the final, we want to win the title," added Mahrez.