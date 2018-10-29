Mahrez Leads African Stars’ Tribute to Late Leicester City Chairman
The continent’s stars have come together to pay respect to late owner of the Premier League club who was involved in an aircraft tragedy
Riyad Mahrez, Wilfred Ndidi and other African stars have paid tribute to Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha who died in Saturday’s helicopter crash at the King Power Stadium.
Srivaddhanaprabha was confirmed dead on Sunday alongside four other individuals who were in the helicopter after watching the Foxes’ hold West Ham United to a 1-1 draw.
And players including the club's former stars have paid homage to the Thai billionaire who bought the club in August 2010 and oversaw their Premier League triumph in 2016.
View this post on Instagram
One of the best person I’ve ever met . I will never forget you . Rest In Peace Vichai
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
RELATED ARTICLES
- Manchester City 1-3 Leicester City: Mahrez, Huth goals move Foxes six points clear
- Leicester executive: Mahrez wants to stay
- Ranieri challenges Mahrez to learn from Ronaldo and Messi
- Slimani the Dragon Slayer keeps the Leicester fairy tale ending alive
- AFCON 2017: Algeria on brink of elimination following loss to Tunisia