Mai Dubai City Half Marathon 2019

Published October 6th, 2019 - 03:49 GMT
Photo: Dubai Calendar
Photo: Dubai Calendar

The first-ever Mai Dubai City Half Marathon 2019 launches on 25 October during the annual Dubai Fitness Challenge, a 30-day effort to promote physical well-being in the city.

This new addition to the fitness calendar takes place at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), offering runners an ultra-modern route through one of the world’s most photographed financial neighborhoods.

Enjoy iconic views of the Burj Khalifa, Emirates Towers and the brand new Museum of the Future during this highly competitive race.

Participants must be 16 years or older to sign up and can choose from 5km, 10km or 21km distances. Registration is now open and closes on 25 October or earlier if spaces fill up.

Date    25 October 2019
Category    Sports
Venue    Dubai International Financial Centre
Telephone    +971 4 321 0008
Ticket price    AED130-285
Admission    6am
Website    https://www.hopasports.com/en/event/city-half-marathon-2019#

Via SyndiGate.info


