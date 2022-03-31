Man City Closing in on Barcelona's Ronald Araujo

Manchester City are attempting a to finalize a deal for Barcelona FC defender Ronald Araujo, as reported by Super Deporte.

The 23-year-old is yet to agree a contract extension with the Spanish giants.

His current deal with the Catalan club is set to reach its end in the summer of 2023.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea are also monitoring the Uruguay international.

Barcelona may be forced to sell the player this summer, with City now leading the race for his signature.

The Premier League side is hoping to pair Araujo with Ruben Dias in the heart of their back line.