Man City Confident of Getting Haaland Ahead of Real Madrid

Manchester City are confident they can beat Real Madrid to the signature of Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland this summer, according to ESPN.

The Premier League giants are preparing to get a new striker and believe they can cover the €75 million release clause in Haaland's contract.

They are also capable of covering the player's wages and commissions to his agents.

City offloaded Angelino, Ferran Torres and Jack Harrison for combined fees of up to €85 million ahead of the summer window.

The 21-year-old will surely be tempted to join a team that competes annually for trophies.

He will also have the chance to work under the supervision of Josep Guardiola.