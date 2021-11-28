Man City Consider Bid for Dani Olmo

Manchester City are reportedly eyeing RB Leipzig attacker Dani Olmo.
The Spain international is planing to leave at the end of the season and a return to Barcelona is on the cards.
The English giatns are now emerging as another option for the 23-year-old.
The English club are turning to the Leipzig star following Barcelona's attempts to snatch Ferran Torres away from them.
City boss Pep Guardiola believes that Olmo is a perfect replacement for Torres.
The Spaniard has 12 goals and 14 assists in 67 appearances for Leipzig.
He is tied to the German club until the summer of 2024.
