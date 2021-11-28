Man City Consider Bid for Dani Olmo

  1. Home
Published November 28th, 2021 - 02:13 GMT
Dani Olmo (Photo: AFP)

Manchester City are reportedly eyeing RB Leipzig attacker Dani Olmo.

The Spain international is planing to leave at the end of the season and a return to Barcelona is on the cards.

The English giatns are now emerging as another option for the 23-year-old.

The English club are turning to the Leipzig star following Barcelona's attempts to snatch Ferran Torres away from them.

City boss Pep Guardiola believes that Olmo is a perfect replacement for Torres.

The Spaniard has 12 goals and 14 assists in 67 appearances for Leipzig.

He is tied to the German club until the summer of 2024.

