Man City Convinced They Can Sign Harry Kane

Manchester City are convinced they will sign Harry Kane from Tottenham according to Standard Sport.

The Premier League champions believe that they will be able to get the England captain by the end of the month.

A potential £150 million deal is being mooted, just days after the transfer of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for £100 million.

Kane missed Tottenham's pre-season training last week in what is believed to be a message from the player to the club's management.

The player tweeted last Friday to explain his unusual absence.

The 28-year-old is said to have a "gentleman's agreement" with chairman Daniel Levy that would allow him to leave if a suitable offer arrives.

Meanwhile, Spurs are working on securing the signature of Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez who is rated at £60 million.