Man City to Move for Haaland Despite Raiola Involvement

Published February 28th, 2021 - 10:14 GMT
Erling Haaland (Photo: AFP)
Manchester City will rival Manchester United for the signing of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this summer despite Pep Guardiola’s difficult relationship with his agent Mino Raiola, reports the Mirror.

Raiola fell out with the City boss over his treatment of Zlatan Ibrahimovic when he was in charge of Barcelona.

However, that will not impact City’s transfer plans, and they will press ahead with a £100 million ($139m) move for the Norway international.

