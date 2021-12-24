  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Man City Prepare Sales to Finance Haaland Bid

Man City Prepare Sales to Finance Haaland Bid

Published December 24th, 2021 - 02:52 GMT
Erling Haaland (Photo: AFP)
Erling Haaland (Photo: AFP)

Manchester City are preparing to offload several players in 2022 to finance a move for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The Premier League champions are set to loan Pedro Porro to Sporting, Ko Itakura to Schalke and Morgan Rogers to Bournemouth.

They will also be selling Ferran Torres to Barcelona for a reported fee of €55 million.

A €75 million release clause is set to be triggered at the end of the season that will allow any interested club to sign Haaland.

Bidding clubs will have to also pay a large sum of cash for the player's agent and his father

Erling Haaland (Photo: AFP)
Erling Haaland (Photo: AFP)
Tags:Manchester CityErling HaalandBorussia Dortmund

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...