Man City Prepare Sales to Finance Haaland Bid

Manchester City are preparing to offload several players in 2022 to finance a move for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The Premier League champions are set to loan Pedro Porro to Sporting, Ko Itakura to Schalke and Morgan Rogers to Bournemouth.

They will also be selling Ferran Torres to Barcelona for a reported fee of €55 million.

A €75 million release clause is set to be triggered at the end of the season that will allow any interested club to sign Haaland.

Bidding clubs will have to also pay a large sum of cash for the player's agent and his father