Premier League sides put on alert for Lyon star

Lyon want to strike a deal to sell Houssem Aouar quickly this summer, with Manchester City still following the midfielder, L'Equipe reports.

With no European football next season, OL could also see Memphis Depay and Moussa Dembele leave, but Aouar is likely to be their big windfall.

Lyon want around €50 million (£44m/$54m) for the player, who has also been of interest to Liverpool.