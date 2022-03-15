Man City Tempted to Move for PSG's Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar da Silva is facing an uncertain future as he ponders leaving the club this summer.

The 30-year-old was targeted by boos and jeers from PSG supporters in the Ligue 1 match against Bordeaux earlier this week.

Fichajes claims that Manchester City are tempted to submit a bid for the Brazil international at the end of the season.

A return to Barcelona is on the cards as well for the player who left Camp Nou and headed to Paris in 2017 for €222 million.

Neymar suffered from a series of injuries since his move to PSG and was not able to show his true potential.

Some say he never had the character needed to guide the French giants in big occasions.