Man Utd Accept Defeat in Erling Haaland Race

Manchester United have accepted defeat in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland, according to the Daily Star.

The Norway international is set to leave the Signal Iduna Park this summer, but he appears on his way to Manchester City, Barcelona or Real Madrid.

The 21-year-old has a release clause in his current deal at Dortmund that would cost any interested side €75 million.

The Red Devils, seemingly resigned to losing out on Haaland, are now turning their attention to Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak instead.

United will be hoping to sign the 22-year-old Swede who is currently valued at £60 million, according to reports.