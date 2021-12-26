Man Utd Boss Rangnick Eyeing Four German Stars

Manchester United head coach Ralf Rangnick is looking to bring in four German talents to Old Trafford, as reported by The Sun.

The former Leipzig manager is planning to reshape the squad as he prepares to move into an advisory role by the end of the current season.

Rangnick has highlighted Florian Wirtz, Luca Netz, Eric Martel and Armel Bella-Kotchap as possible options for the future.

The Red Devils are in need of reinforcements and the current boss is planning to lower the average age of the squad.

Manchester United are currently sixth in the Premier League as they eye sealing qualification for the Champions League next season.