Man Utd Boss Rangnick Pushing for Haaland Deal

Manchester United head coach Ralf Rangnick met Erling Haaland's father Alf-Inge as he wants to sign the striker, according to Manchester Evening News.

The Norwegian's contract at Borussia Dortmund expires in the summer of 2023 and the management plans to hold talks to clarify his future.

Rangnick has recently spoken to Erling's father about a potential move to Old Trafford next year.

The German coach was involved in bringing the 21-year-old to Red Bull Salzburg from Molde in December of 2019.

Haaland has a €75 million release clause that will become active next summer, with Real Madrid favorites to land the Norway international.