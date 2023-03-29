Man Utd, Chelsea & PSG to battle for Osimhen

ALBAWABA - Victor Osimhen's days at Napoli could be numbered, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are closely following the 24-year-old striker.

The Nigeria international has 25 goals for Napoli so far this season across all competitions.

His current form has attracted several big giants from around Europe, but only three of them have remained in the race as per Romano.

However, Napoli's president Aurelio de Laurentiis plans to keep hold of Osimhen and will not let him leave for less than £150 million in the summer.

The former Lille star still has two more years in his deal at the Italian club.