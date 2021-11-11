Man Utd Confident of Luring Rodgers

Manchester United believe that they can lure Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers to become their next head coach, as reported by the Mirror.

It is believed that the Northern Irish boss has a clause in his contract which obliges Leicester to let him go if a European elite club makes an approach.

The Red Devils could be forced to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the coming weeks if poor results were to continue and therefore have to consider other options.

Rodgers proved himself upon his return to England in 2019 as he won the FA Cup and the Community Shield while at Leicester.

United's officials believe that the 48-year-old has the necessary experience to lead the team if he is to be called upon in the near future.