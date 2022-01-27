Man Utd Consider Appointing Rangnick on Permanent Basis

Manchester United have postponed their search for a new manager and are considering Ralf Rangnick as a permanent coach, according to the Sun.

The former RB Leipzig boss has impressed United's management since his arrival as interim.

The 63-year-old will be given until the end of the season to demonstrate if he is the right man for the job.

Manchester United has been linked with the likes of Erik ten Hag, Mauricio Pochettino, Roberto Mancini in recent weeks.

Now it seems that the club will be hoping to rely on Rangnick for the foreseeable future.

He has managed the team in ten matches so far across all competitions winning six and drawing in three.