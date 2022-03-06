Man Utd Consider Lewandowski to Replace Ronaldo

Manchester United have started their preparations for life after Cristiano Ronaldo who appears to be heading out of the club at the end of the season.

The Portuguese's return to Old Trafford has not lived up to expectations despite an incredible start to the season.

His influence in the team has faded in recent weeks and has appeared frustrated time and time again under Ralf Rangnick.

The 37-year-old is expected to end his adventure at Manchester by the end of the season.

United are now looking bolster their squad with another veteran to take Ronaldo's place.

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski could see himself arriving at Old Trafford, according to 90min.com.

The Pole managed to score 28 goals this season so far.

The 33-year-old's current deal with the German giants is set to expire in June 30, 2023.

Although renewing his deal remains a more than likely option, Lewandowski is "open to anything" in the future.

United have spoken to the striker's entourage about a possible move and are following his contractual situation.