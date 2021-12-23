Man Utd Consider Selling Pogba in January

Manchester United will begin considering offers for their midfielder Paul Pogba in January, according to ESPN.

The 28-year-old's contract will reach its end in June, and the Frenchman has so far refused to consider any offer for renewal.

The 2018 World Cup winner will start discussing pre-contract terms with any foreign club starting from January the 1st.

United's board are prepared to offload Pogba during the January transfer window rather than lose him for free at the end of the season.

Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Juventus are all following the midfielder's situation and will surely move for him if an opportunity presents itself.