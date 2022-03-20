Man Utd Considering Move for Yassine Bounou

Manchester United are contemplating a move for Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, nicknamed Bono, according to the Mirror.

The 30-year-old's current deal at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan is set to expire in the summer of 2024.

The Morocco international is regarded as one of the best shot-stoppers in Spain and has made 124 appearances in La Liga with 49 clean sheets to his name.

Bounou has also attracted interest from Atletico Madrid.

He joined Sevilla in September of 2019 on loan for one year before signing a permanent four-year contract in 2020.

The Moroccan has a current market value of €15 million, according to Transfermarkt.