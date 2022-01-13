Man Utd in Contact with Pochettino

Manchester United are reportedly in contact with Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino.

The English club want the Argentine to take over at Old Trafford on permanent basis starting from next season.

Ralf Rangnick is currently in interim charge of United.

The former Tottenham coach remains a top target according to Le Parisien.

The 49-year-old is believed to be unsettled at PSG and seeking a return to England.

The French giants appointed Pochettino on an 18-month contract last January before extending his deal until the summer of 2023.

The Argentine coach is known for his attacking approach and prefers 4-3-3 formation.