Man Utd Contemplating Move for Koulibaly

Manchester United continue to be heavily linked with Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly, according to Fichajes.

The English giants are planning to sign a new defender in the summer due to the struggles of Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof.

The Senegalese center-half is being considered at Old Trafford.

He was also linked with Barcelona, Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle in recent months.

Koulibaly joined Napoli from Genk in the summer of 2014 for an estimated fee of €7.75 million.

The 30-year-old has 304 appearances for the Partenopei across all competitions so far.

His current deal is set to reach its end in June of 2023.