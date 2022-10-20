Man Utd Director Suggests no January Signings

Manchester United football director John Murtough has suggested there will be no further signings in the January transfer window.

United spent around £227 million in the summer to strengthen Erik ten Hag's team and the director hinted that they will not add any new additions until after this season.

“We always said that reshaping the squad would take more than a window and we’re already working with Erik on the next steps in that process, with a focus on next summer and beyond," he said, according to The Telegraph.

“But it’s important to recognise that investment must always be sustainable, meaning that what we spend on players must be supported by revenues over the long-term."