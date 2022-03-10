Man Utd Eager to Get Lewandowski

Manchester United are keen on submitting a bid for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, according to a report by BILD.

The Poland international is yet to hold extension talks and wants clarity regarding his situation by end of the season.

The Red Devils could look to take advantage of with his deal ending in the summer of 2023.

Although the veteran star prefers to remain at the Allianz Arena, he is "open" to other options.

It was believed that the 33-year-old was eyeing a move to Real Madrid, but the Spanish giants are looking for younger talents such as Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

Manchester United will be following Lewandowski's situation in their desperate search for a prolific striker.