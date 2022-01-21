Man Utd to Hold Crunch Talks with Ronaldo

Manchester United chief Richard Arnold is set to meet Cristiano Ronaldo to discuss the Portuguese's future at the club, as reported by to the Daily Star.

Recent reports have claimed that the 36-year-old will leave the Red Devils if they fail to qualify for the Champions League next season.

The veteran is also believed to be unhappy after being subbed in the match against Brentford last Wednesday.

A meeting between the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and the new chief executive will be held in the coming weeks to ease the situation.

Ronaldo returned to Manchester United last summer and signed a two-year deal with an option to extend for a third season.