Man Utd Hoping to Get Tuchel Before End of Season

Manchester United are hoping to sign Thomas Tuchel as their new permanent manager before the end of the season, according to the Daily Star.

The German boss insisted a few days ago that he has no plans to leave Chelsea this season.

He guided the Blues to claim the Champions League title last year, but sanctions on Roman Abramovich and the club could open the door for the Red Devils.

Tuchel's current deal with Chelsea is set to expire in June of 2024.

The 48-year-old manager guided the world champions to this year's Champions League quarter finals after overcoming LOSC Lille 2-1 on aggregate.