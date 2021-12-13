Man Utd Join Race for Barcelona Star Gavi

Manchester United have joined the race for Barcelona midfielder Gavi, according to a report by Todofichajes.

The Spain international could leave Barca if any club decides to pay the €50 million release clause in his contract.

Barcelona are desperate to remove this clause and are urging the young star to commit to fresh terms.

Manchester United along with other major European sides are trying to take advantage of the situation.

The Red Devils consider Gavi as a natural replacement for Paul Pogba.

The 17-year-old made 20 appearances for Barcelona so far and has a current deal that is set to expire in the summer of 2023.