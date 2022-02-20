Man Utd to Let Ronaldo Leave This Summer

The Mirror has claimed that Manchester United will allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave at the end of the season if he wishes.

The 37-year-old is said to be keen on leaving should the team fail to qualify for the Champions League next season.

The veteran star has 15 goals and three assists in 28 appearances for United across all competitions so far this season.

Yet, he fears that his goals will not be enough to ensure Champions League qualification.

Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford last summer and signed a two-year deal with an option to extend for a third season.