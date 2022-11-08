Man Utd make Bellingham priority target

  1. Home
Published November 8th, 2022 - 01:35 GMT
Dortmund's English midfielder Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring the 2-0 lead during the German Cup (DFB Pokal) second round football match between German second division Bundesliga team Hannover 96 and German first division Bundesliga team Borussia Dortmund in Hanover, central Germany, on October 19, 2022. (Photo by Ronny Hartmann / AFP)
Dortmund's English midfielder Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring the 2-0 lead during the German Cup (DFB Pokal) second round football match between German second division Bundesliga team Hannover 96 and German first division Bundesliga team Borussia Dortmund in Hanover, central Germany, on October 19, 2022. (Photo by Ronny Hartmann / AFP)

Manchester United will prioritise a move for Borussia Dortmund and England star Jude Bellingham next summer, according to Sky Germany.

The Red Devils are said to have scouted the midfielder extensively and anticipate he will cost around €150 million (£130.5m), with manager Erik ten Hag keen to take him to Old Trafford.

However, it may be a difficult move to pull off due to competition from Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea, as well as Financial Fair Play regulations.

