Man Utd make Bellingham priority target

Manchester United will prioritise a move for Borussia Dortmund and England star Jude Bellingham next summer, according to Sky Germany.

The Red Devils are said to have scouted the midfielder extensively and anticipate he will cost around €150 million (£130.5m), with manager Erik ten Hag keen to take him to Old Trafford.

However, it may be a difficult move to pull off due to competition from Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea, as well as Financial Fair Play regulations.